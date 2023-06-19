HSCAP Kerala +1 Admissions 2023: 1st Allotment Results Declared, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Kerala first allotment list 2023: Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process, or HSCAP first allotment list for the 2023 Plus One admission has been released today, June 19. Students can now check HSCAP Kerala plus one first allotment by visiting the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in. The list is for candidates who applied for class 11 admissions.
The Directorate of General Education or DGE will conduct the admission procedure and the counseling process for admission to class 11 (Plus One) for various schools and institutions across Kerala. This is a single-window admission process for Class XI admission. Candidates can check the allotment list by following the steps given below.
Those candidates whose names are not on the HSCAP first allotment list must wait for the declaration of the second and third allotment lists. On the official website, the final rank information of each category of students will be displayed.
As per the official notice, there are a total of 460147 total valid applicants against 303409 seats. The total number of allotted seats is 241104. Currently, there are 62305 vacancies. Click here for more details.
