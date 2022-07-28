HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 Results Delayed, To Be Declared Tomorrow

Kerala Class 11 Trial Allotment Result: The HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results that were scheduled to be released today by the Directorate of General Education, DGE Kerala, have been delayed and the scorecard will not be released today. According to the latest notice, the Plus One Trial Allotment results will be released tomorrow, July 29, 2022. Once released, registered candidates will be able to check their trial allotment results by visiting hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The results will be released for only those students who have registered for Kerala 11th admissions. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for these admissions was July 25, 2022, which was also an extended deadline as the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, and ICSE Class 10th Results 2022 were delayed. The DGE Kerala has announced that the trial allotment result for Plus 1 admissions will be available tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment: Important Dates

Title Details HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 July 29, 2022 (new date) HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment release time Kerala 2 pm Kerala Plus One Final Allotment August 3, 2022.

Here's direct link to check the official notification - CLICK HERE

Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 Results: Steps To Check

Step 1: To download the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 Results candidates are required to visit the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login details carefully in the provided space

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 for Class 11th admissions will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the allotment letter

Step 7: Take a printout of the allotment letter and save a copy of the same for future use.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative