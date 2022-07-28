HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 Results Delayed, To Be Declared Tomorrow

Quick links:
Kerala Class 11 Trial Allotment Result: The HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results that were scheduled to be released today by the Directorate of General Education, DGE Kerala, have been delayed and the scorecard will not be released today. According to the latest notice, the Plus One Trial Allotment results will be released tomorrow, July 29, 2022. Once released, registered candidates will be able to check their trial allotment results by visiting hscap.kerala.gov.in.
The results will be released for only those students who have registered for Kerala 11th admissions. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for these admissions was July 25, 2022, which was also an extended deadline as the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, and ICSE Class 10th Results 2022 were delayed. The DGE Kerala has announced that the trial allotment result for Plus 1 admissions will be available tomorrow at 2 p.m.
