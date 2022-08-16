HSCAP Kerala Second Trial Allotment 2022 Results Out, Know How To Check

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala, has released the second allotment result for the Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process, HSCAP Kerala 2022. With the release of result, admission process has been initiated. All the candidates who got themselves registered can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in

The HSCAP Kerala Plus One Admissions have begun from today, August 16, 2022. The eligible candidates will have to apply for admission in the next step. The deadline to apply for admissions will end on August 17, 2022 up to 5 pm. The candidates will have to login to their respective account on the portal to be able to view the HSCAP Kerala Plus One

To be noted that the DSHE Kerala announced the HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022 on August 5, 2022. The candidates who were allotted colleges in the first allotment result had to fill in the form completely for the admission and submit it by August 10, 2022 by 5 pm.

Kerala Second Trial Allotment 2022 Results: Steps To Check

Step 1: To download the Kerala Trial Allotment 2022 Results candidates are required to visit the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment 2022 results link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login details carefully in the provided space

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 for Class 11th admissions will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the allotment letter

Step 7: Take a printout of the allotment letter and save a copy of the same for future use.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Candidates can then proceed ahead to filling the admission form. The HSCAP is a single window system to help secure the candidates admission to higher secondary classes. The HSCAP final allotment list will be released soon on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. For any updates, candidates can always check the official website.