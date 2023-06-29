IAF AFCAT 2023: Window To Apply For Air Force Admission Closing On June 30, Link Here

Indian Air Force will close the registration window for IAF AFCAT 2023 on June 30. Candidates who are interested in applying for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can apply before the deadline. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online through the official website of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 265 posts will be filled in the organization.

IAF AFCAT age limit and application fee

The age bracket for candidates for the flying branch is between 20 to 24 years

For Ground Duty branches, the age limit should be between 20 to 26 years

Candidates registering for AFCAT will have to pay Rs. 250 as an examination fee. However, candidates registering for NCC Special Entry will not be charged an application fee.

IAF AFCAT 2023: Check application steps here