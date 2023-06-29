IAF AFCAT 2023: Window To Apply For Air Force Admission Closing On June 30, Link Here

Quick links:
Image: afcat.cdac.in
Indian Air Force will close the registration window for IAF AFCAT 2023 on June 30. Candidates who are interested in applying for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can apply before the deadline. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online through the official website of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 265 posts will be filled in the organization.
Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.