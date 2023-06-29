Last Updated:

IAF AFCAT 2023: Window To Apply For Air Force Admission Closing On June 30, Link Here

Indian Air Force will close the registration window for IAF AFCAT 2023 on June 30. Candidates can apply for Air Force Common Admission Test online.

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
AFCAT

Image: afcat.cdac.in


Indian Air Force will close the registration window for IAF AFCAT 2023 on June 30. Candidates who are interested in applying for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can apply before the deadline. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply online through the official website of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 265 posts will be filled in the organization.

IAF AFCAT age limit and application fee

  • The age bracket for candidates for the flying branch is between 20 to 24 years
  • For Ground Duty branches, the age limit should be between 20 to 26 years
  • Candidates registering for AFCAT will have to pay Rs. 250 as an examination fee. However, candidates registering for NCC Special Entry will not be charged an application fee.  

IAF AFCAT 2023: Check application steps here 

  • Eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on IAF AFCAT 2023 login link
  • Here's the direct link to apply online.
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter login details and click on submit
  • Candidates will then have to fill in the application form and pay the application fees
  • Post submitting the application, candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
READ | AIIMS Delhi to conduct NExT mock test on July 28, registration begins for MBBS students
READ | JAC Delhi Round 1 seat allotment result declared, here's direct link
READ | CUET UG answer key uploaded, here's direct link to download; challenge before June 30
READ | Punjab and Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 183 vacancies
READ | Mewat's Muskan who lost her father to COVID cracks NEET despite limited resources

Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.

COMMENT