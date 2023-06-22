Last Updated:

ICAI CA December 2023: Registrations For Foundation Exams Begin, Here's How To Apply

ICAI CA December 2023 registration: The registration process for the CA December 2023 foundation exam at the Institute of Chartered Accountants has begun.

Nandini Verma
ICAI CA December 2023 registration: The registration process for the CA December 2023 foundation exam at the Institute of Chartered Accountants has begun. Candidates submit the exam forms for December 2023 foundation exam at www.icai.org. The last date for online submission of the form without a late fee is July 1.

"Candidates eligible for December 2023 CA Foundation Examination under the Existing Scheme of Education and Training, are advised to register in the Foundation Course on or before 1st July 2023," the official notice reads.

Click here to read the official notice.

ICAI will conduct the CA Foundation exam from December 16 to 20. The CA Foundation June exam will be held from June 24 to 30. The exam will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 5 pm. 

ICAI CA Foundation exam: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply for the ICAI CA December 2023 foundation exam, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.icai.org.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Student tab, then on the examination.
  • Step 3: Then, log in at eservices.icai.org
  • Step 4: Candidates are required to with the application
  • Step 5: Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.
  • NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.
