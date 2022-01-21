ICAI CA Exam 2022 Schedule Released; Check Dates For Foundation, Intermediate & Final Exam

ICAI CA May Exam Schedule 2022: The examination schedule for the Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Examinations has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on their official website – icai.org. According to the examination schedule, the examination will start on May 23, 2022. The notice also said that there would be no change in the examination dates and that the dates released are final.

Candidates who want to apply online for admission to the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Examinations and the post-qualification International Taxation Assessment Test can visit the official website of ICAI - icaiexam.icai.org. The registration process will start on February 21, 2022, and end on March 13, 2022. Candidates also need to pay the application fees at the time of registration. Check key details below.

Exam Dates Foundation Course 23rd, 25th, 27th, and 29th May 2022 Intermediate Course Examination Group 1 - 15th, 18th, 20th, and 22nd May 2022

Group 2 - 24th, 26th, 28th, and 30th May 2022 Final Course Examination Group 1 - 14th, 17th, 19th and 21st May 2022

Group 2 - 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th May 2022 Post Qualification International Taxation Assessment Test 14th and 17th May 2022

The ICAI CA May Examination will be conducted in pen-paper mode across all examination centers in India and abroad. The examination would be held under strict COVID protocols. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information and fresh updates.

