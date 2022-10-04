ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Last Date To Apply For December Exam Today; Here's Direct Link

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Today is the last date to register for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI CA Foundation) December 2022 Examinations. All those candidates who have not applied yet can do the same by visiting the official website at www.icai.org. Candidates can apply until October 9 with a late fee.

According to the official notice, the examination will take place from December 14 to December 20, 2022. The correction window for the examination forms already filled will be available from October 8 to October 13. Applicants are required to log in before entering their information, paying the cost, and submitting the application form. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the ICAI CA Foundation 2022.

Application Fee

For Indian Centers, the application fee is $1500. For candidates from Kathmandu and Bhutan, the fee is 2,200 rupees. For candidates from outside the United States, the application fee is USD 325.

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the ICAI CA Foundation, candidates are required to visit the homepage, click on the student's name, and then on the examination.

Step 2: Log in at eServices.icai.org and apply online for the December 2022 Examinations.

Step 3: Fill out the application form.

Step 4: Pay the fees and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's a direct link to apply for the ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Exam - Click Here

