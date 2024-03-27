×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

ICAI CA May 2024 Application Correction Window Opens Today: Here's What You Need to Know

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to reopen the ICAI CA May 2024 Intermediate and Final application correction window today at 10 am

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to reopen the ICAI CA May 2024 Intermediate and Final application correction window today at 10 am. Candidates who have already submitted their registration forms will have the opportunity to make changes through the official website, icai.org, starting from March 27.

Applicants will have the chance to edit their exam city preference, group, and medium during the CA application correction period. The deadline to make any changes in the CA May 2024 application form is March 29, up to 11:59 pm.

The official notification stated, “Candidates of Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Final Examinations seeking a change of examination city, group, and medium can avail of this online facility available at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP).”

Revised Exam Dates:

The reopening of the correction window follows the postponement of exam dates for both CA Inter and CA Final exams 2024 due to a clash with the Lok Sabha general elections 2024.

As per the revised CA Final exam dates, group 1 will be held on May 2, 4, 8, and group 2 on May 10, 14, 16. The CA Inter exam date for group 1 and 2 will be conducted from May 3 to 9 and May 11 to 17, respectively. The International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) is scheduled for May 14 and 16. The CA Foundation exam date remains unchanged and will be administered on June 20, 22, 24, and 26.

Medium:

Candidates opting to answer questions in Hindi must exercise their option if they failed to do so during the registration period.

According to the guidelines, "If a candidate who has not exercised his option to answer the papers in Hindi in the application, but answers in Hindi, he will not get any credit for his answers. The option exercised once shall be final and cannot be changed subsequently. In the absence of a clear indication by the candidate about the medium opted by him, the English medium will be reckoned as the medium of answers."

Exam Cities:

The examination will be conducted across various cities including Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi/New Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Surat, Thane, Vadodara, and Vasai.

Don't miss this opportunity to ensure your registration details are accurate. Make the necessary corrections before the deadline!

Published March 27th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

