ICAI CA May Foundation Exam 2022 Date Revised; Check New Dates & Official Notice Here

ICAI CA Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the CA Foundations Exam for 2022. According to a notice issued by the ICAI, the schedule for the foundation, among other examinations, has been finalized. The May 2022 examination would be held on May 23, 25, 27, and May 29, 2022. The Institute also mentioned that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) – Senior School Certificate Examination, Term II (2021–2022) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE), Semester 2, for the Year 2022, have announced their schedule of senior school certificate examinations, which are to be held during this period.

According to the official notice issued by ICAI, "To mitigate the hardship of the students who are sitting in the aforementioned examinations and while simultaneously pursuing the Chartered Accountants Foundation Course Examination, May 2022, it has been. We have decided to reschedule the dates of the Foundation Course Examination to May 2022." the notice read.

Re-Scheduling of ICAI Foundation Exams-May 2022 in order to mitigate the hardships of those Students who are appearing in above Exams as well as in either of CBSE SSCE Term II(2021-22) or CISCE, Semester 2, 2022. New Dates-24th, 26th, 28th & 30th June 2022.https://t.co/yRVG2TsWpm pic.twitter.com/Lyi5FNyedH — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) March 15, 2022

CA May foundation exam schedule revised | Official Notice

ICAI CA May foundation Exam

The ICAI announced that there would be no change in the examination schedule. The other particulars/details announced in Important Announcement No.13-CA (EXAM)/M/2022, dated January 21, 2022, will remain the same, according to ICAI. As per media reports, this year ICAI CA 2022 Exam will be held in the offline mode under strict COVID-related protocols. Candidates are strongly recommended that they must visit the official website of ICAI for the latest updates and more information regarding the registration, admit card, examination, and results.

