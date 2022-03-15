Last Updated:

ICAI CA May Foundation Exam 2022 Date Revised; Check New Dates & Official Notice Here

ICAI CA Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the CA Foundations Exam for 2022. Check dates & official notice here

Written By
Amrit Burman
ICAI CA

Image: Shutterstock


ICAI CA Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the CA Foundations Exam for 2022. According to a notice issued by the ICAI, the schedule for the foundation, among other examinations, has been finalized. The May 2022 examination would be held on May 23, 25, 27, and May 29, 2022. The Institute also mentioned that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) – Senior School Certificate Examination, Term II (2021–2022) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE), Semester 2, for the Year 2022, have announced their schedule of senior school certificate examinations, which are to be held during this period.

According to the official notice issued by ICAI, "To mitigate the hardship of the students who are sitting in the aforementioned examinations and while simultaneously pursuing the Chartered Accountants Foundation Course Examination, May 2022, it has been. We have decided to reschedule the dates of the Foundation Course Examination to May 2022." the notice read.

 

CA May foundation exam schedule revised | Official Notice

 

ICAI CA May foundation Exam

The ICAI announced that there would be no change in the examination schedule. The other particulars/details announced in Important Announcement No.13-CA (EXAM)/M/2022, dated January 21, 2022, will remain the same, according to ICAI. As per media reports, this year ICAI CA 2022 Exam will be held in the offline mode under strict COVID-related protocols. Candidates are strongly recommended that they must visit the official website of ICAI for the latest updates and more information regarding the registration, admit card, examination, and results.

READ | Maharashtra SSC exams 2022 begin today; Check important exam day guidelines

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative 

READ | UPSC CDS Admit Card 2022 out; Check direct link to download, exam pattern & more
READ | AP Inter practical exam revised schedule out, here's direct link to download hall ticket
READ | WBPSC Main Exam date sheet 2022 released, exams from May 21; Check WBPCS calendar here
Tags: ICAI CA, CA foundation exam, CA May foundation exam schedule
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND