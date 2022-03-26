ICAI Reopens CA May/June Exam Form Filling Window; See How To Apply

ICAI CA May Exam 2022: The Examination Application Forms for Chartered Accountant Examinations for the May-June session have been reopened by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This time, the new course will be applicable to candidates appearing in the Chartered Accountants' Examinations, May/June 2022. The examination that was held in December was the last examination that was for the students pertaining to the Old Course.

According to the official notice issued by ICAI, "The Chartered Accountants Examinations, December 2021, were the last examinations for the students pertaining to the Old Course, and further, they were to convert to the New Course to appear in the Chartered Accountants Examinations, May 2022." It has been observed that certain students are concerned about the old

The course could not be converted to a new course, resulting in the non-submission of the online examination application.

forms for the Chartered Accountants' Examinations, May 2022. "

ICAI CA May Exam Application

Notably, the foundation has reopened online examination application form filling in order to accommodate students who were unable to submit their online examination applications on time. The application process that started today, March 26, 2022, at 11 am will continue till March 30, 2022, at 11.59 pm with late fees of 600/-or $10. Students who want to change examination city/group/medium for the Chartered Accountants Examinations-May/June 2022, can do so by visiting the official website-

http://icaiexam.icai.org. March 30 is the last date. Students must note that this is the last opportunity to apply for the May/June 2022 examination application online.

CA May June exam form released; Here's how to apply

Step 1: To register for ICAI CA Exam 2022, candidates need to first register their names or create a login account at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: Then, fill up the ICAI Exam Online Application form

Step 3: Pay the ICAI Examination Fee through online mode

Step 4: Take a printout of the submitted ICAI Examination Form

Step 5: Candidates need to affix their passport size photo, sign ICAI Exam printed Form, and send it to ICAI Office.

Here's direct link to fill up ICAI CA May Exam Application Form - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative