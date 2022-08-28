ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022 Correction Window Opens Today; Here's How To Edit Application Form

AICE 2022 correction window: The National Testing Agency, NTA, is conducting the All India Entrance Examination for Admission, ICAR AIEEA UG and PG, and the All-India Competitive Examination, ICAR AICE JRF, and Ph.D. The correction window for the ICAR AIEEA 2022 and ICAR AICE will open today. The registration window for the ICAR AIEEA 2022 and ICAR AICE 2022 closed on August 26, 2022.

All those candidates who have completed the registration can use them for the correction facility from today onwards. As per the schedule, the last date to correct or edit the application form is till August 31, 2022. It must be noted that for those candidates who have failed to meet the deadline, their corrected applications will not be accepted and the correction window will close post-August 31, 2022.

In order to use the application form correction window, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, then edit the form and submit it. This correction window facility is only for registered candidates. According to the schedule, the ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022 will be conducted on September 13, 14, and 15, 2022; the ICAR AIEEA PG Exam 2022 is scheduled on September 20, 2022; and the ICAR AICE Exam 2022 is scheduled on September 20, 2022, as well. Candidates must note that NTA will allow to edit fields such as name, qualifying exam details, address, contact, course for which applied, etc.

ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022: Here's how to edit the form

Step 1: Registered candidates need to visit the official website - icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "ICAR AIEEA, AICE 2022" Application form.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials.

Step 4: Automatically, a new window would open.

Step 5: Edit the application form.

Step 6: Save and proceed.

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative