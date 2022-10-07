ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE-PhD Answer Keys Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer keys for the ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2022 entrance exams. Along with the answer key, the question papers and candidates' recorded responses will also be released by the National Testing Agency. All those candidates who want to download the answer key can do so by visiting the official website at icar.nta.nic.in. This time, the ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE PhD 2022 were conducted on September 20 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode, and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key between October 6 and 8.

"Candidates who are dissatisfied with any answer key may challenge it in the given window by filling out an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared," reads an official statement.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE-PhD Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download the answer key

Step 1: In order to check the answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website, icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the AIEEA Ph.D./AIEEA PG 2022 answer key link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Check and download the answer key.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to download ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2022 - Click Here

Here's direct link to download ICAR AICE-PhD answer key 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative