ICG Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 322 Navik/Yantrik Posts; Apply Online From Jan 4

ICG Recruitment 2022: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an Armed Force of the Union, has invited applications from candidates for Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik posts for its February 2022 Batch. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment from January 4, 2022, by visiting @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Candidates will have to appear for the Stage 1 exam at mid or end of March 2022.

Those candidates who will qualify in the Stage 1 written examination will be called for Stage 2 and Stage 3 & 4. Through this recruitment drive, more than 300 posts will be filled in the organisation. Candidates must note that they can apply for only one post, viz., Navik (DB) or Navik (GD) or Yantrik (Mechanical) or Yantrik (Electrical) or Yantrik (Electronics).

ICG Recruitment 2022: Navik/Yantrik Posts | Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on four stages. Stage 1 would be the written examination.

Stage 2 would include a Physical Fitness Test (pass/fail), Document Verification (Pass/fail), Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers (Pass/fail), and an Initial Medical Examination. (Pass or Fail).

Stage 3 consists of Document Verification (Provisionally Pass/Fail), Final Medicals at INS Chilka, Submission of Original Document, Police Verification, and Other Associated Forms.

Stage 4, which is the final round for selection, involves the submission of original documents, and verification of all original documents through boards/universities/state governments will be carried out by the Indian Coast Guard.

Image: PTI, Representative