ICMAI CMA 2022: Admit Card For June Term Exam Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

ICMAI CMA admit card: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, also known as ICMAI, has released the hall tickets for June term examination. All the candidates who have got themselves registered and will be appearing for the Intermediate and Final June 2022 Term Examination can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 has been released for the tests which will begin on June 27, 2022. According to the schedule, the ICMAI CMA Intermediate and final exam will conclude on July 3, 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 am and will continue till 1 pm. The second or afternoon shift will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. For any query related to the ICMAI CMA examination, students are advised to send only email to exam.helpdesk@icmai.in. The direct link to download hall ticket has also been attached. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their registration number.

ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of Institute of Cost Accountants of India at icmai.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the Student tab and then on Examination

Step 3: They will then be redirected to another page

Step 4: In the next step, click on the admit card link

Step 5: The key in your registration number and log in

Step 6: Post logging in, the ICMAI CMA admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Go through the details mentioned on it and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download ICMAI CMA admit card