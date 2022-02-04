ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result To Be Out On Feb 7; Check How To Download

Quick links:
Image: PTI
ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Result: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the exam date and time for Class 10, and ISC or Class 12 semester-1 board. The ICSE has announced that the SEM 1 results will be released on Monday, February 7, at 10 am. While schools can access results on the careers portal of the council, students can go to the official websites – results.cisce.org and cisce.org. Students can also check their results via SMS.
"The CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 Examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of "online transcripts and result tabulation," an official statement said.
If candidates are dissatisfied with the results, they can request that they be rechecked. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, Class 12 term 1 board exam results are expected soon.