ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result To Be Out On Feb 7; Check How To Download

ICSE, ISC Sem 1 Result: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the exam date and time for Class 10, and ISC or Class 12 semester-1 board. The ICSE has announced that the SEM 1 results will be released on Monday, February 7, at 10 am. While schools can access results on the careers portal of the council, students can go to the official websites – results.cisce.org and cisce.org. Students can also check their results via SMS.

"The CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 Examination results. However, the results will be made available to the schools in the form of "online transcripts and result tabulation," an official statement said.

ICSE Marksheet | ISC Marksheet: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download ICSE and ISC Semester 1 results, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the result link.

Step 2: Candidates must now choose their class.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter credentials such as their unique ID, index number, and other required information into the login window.

Step 4: Then, log in and download the result.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates take a printout of the result for future needs.

To check the ICSE results through SMS, follow these steps.

Step 1: Enter the following information: ICSE (space) 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

For ISC results, type ISC (space) 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID).

Step 3: Finally, forward the message to (+09248082883).

ICSE Marsheet | ISC Marsheet: Check more details

If candidates are dissatisfied with the results, they can request that they be rechecked. Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, Class 12 term 1 board exam results are expected soon.

Image: PTI/ Reperesentative