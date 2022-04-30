ICSI CSEET 2022: Admit Card For May 7 Exam Out; Follow These Steps To Download

ICSI CSEET 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the hall tickets for ICSI CSEET 2022 exam which will be conducted on May 7, 2022. Candidates who have got themselves registered to take the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall ticket. For more details, candidates can visit the official website icsi.edu.

The examination will be conducted on May 7, 2022 in remote mode. Students who have already got themselves registered will receive the batch timings, user ID, and password for ICSI CSEET May 2022 examination through E-Mail / SMS. They will have to take the test after logging in by entering the credentials which they will on their Email IDs or through SMS. Candidates will also have to download the mandatory safe exam browser in advance on their laptop/ desktop from which they will appear for the examination. In order to download admit card, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth.

Official notification reads, "CSEET shall be conducted through REMOTE Proctored mode instead of conducting the same from Test Centers. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smart phone (mobile)/ tablet etc. (II) In view of the Remote Proctored mode, the Viva Voce portion stands removed for the CSEET to be held on 7th May 2022."

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of ICSI on icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on latest@ICSI

Step 3: Then go to the students section and click on the link which reads, "Download Admit card for CSEET May 2022 to be held on 07th May 2022"

Step 4: Click on the link mentioned on it and enter application number and date of birth

Step 5: Post logging in, admit card will be displayed on screen. Download the same and take its printout