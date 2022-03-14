IGNOU Admission 2022: Deadline To Apply For Jan Session Ends Tomorrow, Check Details Here

IGNOU January session admission: The deadline to register for the January session of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) ends on Tuesday, March 14, 2022. Along with fresh admission, the deadline for re-admission, and to complete registration also ends on March 15, 2022. In order to apply, candidates can go to the concerned website from the list of websites mentioned below. Candiadtes should make sure to apply by March 15 as any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted or considered by the University.

IGNOU admissions: List of official website

ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in ignouiop.samarth.edu.in (for ODL programme)

IGNOU admission deadline: Check important dates here

Earlier the deadline for registration and re-registration for the January 2022 session was March 5, 2022

It was then extended to March 15, 2022

IGNOU Admission 2022: Follow these steps for application

Step 1: In order to apply, go to the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "application process" link.

Step 3: Enter the required information for registration

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on "Submit"

Step 5: Candidates should download the application form, and take its printout for further reference

In the January admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected. In case of any doubt or discrepancy, candidates can contact IGNOU through the following email id and contact numbers of Student Service Centre: ssc@ignou.ac.in, 011-29572513, and 29572514.

The University has time and again extended the last date. Since the deadline was extended again, the candidates who still want to apply for this session can do it by March 15, 2022. The official notification on the extension of the re-registration deadline can be checked on the official website. The steps mentioned above should be followed for registration.