IGNOU Admission 2022: July Session Registration Deadline Extended Till Oct 27; Check Steps

IGNOU Admission 2022: The registration deadline for July 2022 session admission has been once again extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). As per the latest notice, candidates will now be able to register for IGNOU admissions till October 27, 2022. The candidates can apply online for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on the official website-ignou.ac.in. IGNOU's notification mentioned that the July 2022 admission cycle-last date for submission of applications (except for certificate and semester-based programmes) is October 27, 2022. This is not the first time that IGNOU has extended the application process for July admission. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to be closed on September 30, and it was later extended to October 10, and further to October 20.

IGNOU Admission 2022: Here's how to Apply for IGNOU July Admission 2022

Step 1: In order to apply for IGNOU July Admission 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website (ignou.ac.in).

Step 2: Next, click on the Admission Registration for July 2022 link.

Step 3: Click on "new registration."

Enter details and upload any necessary documents.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Download and print the document for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Documents are required for registration.

Candidates are required to produce scanned copies of their photographs, signatures, age proof, relevant educational qualifications, a copy of their experience certificate, a copy of their category certificate (if any), and a copy of their BPL certificate (if any).

Image: Shutterstock/Representative