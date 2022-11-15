IGNOU Admission: Last Date To Complete Registration For July Session Today; Check Details

IGNOU Admission 2022: Today is the last date for candidates to apply for the July 2022 cycle of fresh admissions at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). This admission process is being held for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in online and ODL modes. To apply for the July session admission, candidates are required to visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in. All those candidates who are registering for the first time need to create an account and then proceed with the registration process.

Documents Required

Candidates are required to upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, copy of their experience certificate, category certificate (if any), and Below Poverty Line (BPL) certificate (if any).

IGNOU July Session Admission: Here's how to apply for IGNOU Admission

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are first required to visit the official website, ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then click on the "Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programs, Both Online and Offline" link available.

Step 3: Select the "Fresh Admission for July 2022 Cycle."

And then click on "New Registrations."

Step 4: Fill in all the details and generate the username and password.

Step 5: Log in again and fill in all the necessary information.

Step 6: Finally, select the program, fill out the other required information, and click submit.

Important Details

The July session admissions 2022 registration process has been extended by Delhi University several times this year. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on October 7, but it got extended to November 11 and then again to November 15, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative