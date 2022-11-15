IGNOU Admission: Last Date To Complete Registration For July Session Today; Check Details

Quick links:
IGNOU Admission 2022: Today is the last date for candidates to apply for the July 2022 cycle of fresh admissions at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). This admission process is being held for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in online and ODL modes. To apply for the July session admission, candidates are required to visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in. All those candidates who are registering for the first time need to create an account and then proceed with the registration process.
The July session admissions 2022 registration process has been extended by Delhi University several times this year. Earlier, the application process was scheduled to end on October 7, but it got extended to November 11 and then again to November 15, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.