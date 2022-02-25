IGNOU Admissions 2022: Apply For MA In Jyotish Course By Feb 28

Quick links:
IGNOU admissions 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced that the admissions for MA-Jyotish(MAJY) has been started. Candidates who are interested in studying Jyotish can get themselves registered now. The course is designed to provide complete knowledge of astrology through the study material.
Eligibility, age limit , application fee and other details related to IGNOU MA in Jyotish can be checked here. Candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The deadline to apply for IGNOU Jyotish course ends on February 28, 2022.
IGNOU in June 2022 launched a new course in astrology. Masters Programme In Astrology is a two-year degree course. Anyone with a graduation degree can apply for this course. The medium of learning will be Hindi. Here is the direct link to apply.
As mentioned above, the minimum required eligibility to apply is that candidates should have done graduation or higher degree from recognised university. Fee Structure: Rs 12600/- for the entire program. Candidates will be charged with a fee of Rs. 6300 for the first year. For second year, the fee is Rs 6300. In addition to this, candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 200.
IGNOU website reads, “The purpose of the Master of Arts degree (Astrology) program is to provide practical knowledge to students under Indian oriental science. It aims to provide information about planetary motion, solar eclipse, lunar eclipse and about the happenings in space based on the opinions of Indian sages. This course will provide only authentic and detailed knowledge of these facts. Students enrolling on this program will also gain knowledge of Vedanga, which is a form of Astrology. Students will also be provided with complete knowledge of astrology through the study material of this program. Study material will be in Hindi language.”