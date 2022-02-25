IGNOU Admissions 2022: Apply For MA In Jyotish Course By Feb 28

IGNOU admissions 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced that the admissions for MA-Jyotish(MAJY) has been started. Candidates who are interested in studying Jyotish can get themselves registered now. The course is designed to provide complete knowledge of astrology through the study material.

Eligibility, age limit , application fee and other details related to IGNOU MA in Jyotish can be checked here. Candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The deadline to apply for IGNOU Jyotish course ends on February 28, 2022.

IGNOU in June 2022 launched a new course in astrology. Masters Programme In Astrology is a two-year degree course. Anyone with a graduation degree can apply for this course. The medium of learning will be Hindi. Here is the direct link to apply.

IGNOU astrology course: Check eligibility and fee structure

As mentioned above, the minimum required eligibility to apply is that candidates should have done graduation or higher degree from recognised university. Fee Structure: Rs 12600/- for the entire program. Candidates will be charged with a fee of Rs. 6300 for the first year. For second year, the fee is Rs 6300. In addition to this, candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 200.

Masters Programme in Astrology: Subjects

First Year-History of Indian Astrology, Principle Astrology and Time, Panchang and Muhurta and Kundli Creation

Second Year-Fal Vichar, Mathematics, Eclipse and Mechanical Ideas, Samhita Astrology and Astrology