IGNOU Admissions: Deadline To Apply For July Session’s UG, PG Online, ODL Courses Extended

The registration deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the July 2022 session at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended. The candidates, who have not registered yet, can do so by visiting the official website. As per the schedule, the last day to apply for an undergraduate or postgraduate programme at IGNOU is October 10. However, the last date is not extended for certificate- and semester-based programmes.

"The last date of fresh admissions for PG and UG programmes, both for online and ODL modes (except certificate and semester-based programs), for the July 2022 session has been extended till October 10, 2022," an IGNOU statement said.

"IGNOU has also made fee exemption available to applicants seeking admission to UG and PG programs.In a particular admission cycle, the facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected," IGNOU's official website said.

IGNOU Admission 2022: How to register for IGNOU's July 2022 Session

Step 1: To register for the IGNOU's July 2022 Session, candidates are required to visit the official website at ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, complete the registration process by providing the basic details and course opted for

Step 3: Using the details, including the enrollment number, log in again.

Step 4: Fill out the application form to proceed.

Step 5: Submit and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future use.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)