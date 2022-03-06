Last Updated:

IGNOU Admissions: Registration For Jan Session Extended Again, Students Expresses Concern

IGNOU: The last date of registration has been once again extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University. Students have expressed concern over the delay

IGNOU Admission 2022: The last date of registration has yet again been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Candidates can apply for fresh admissions, re-admission, and complete registration till March 15, 2022. To apply for admission, candidates can visit the official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in; and for the ODL programme, at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. According to the official notice, the deadline for registration and re-registration for the January 2022 session was March 5. 

Students express concern over the repeated postponement of IGNOU admissions

Meanwhile, it has also come to light that students in large numbers are facing problems regarding the unavailability of books, registration process, and admission as IGNOU admission cell is continuously extending the last date of admission. Several students on social media have also expressed concern over IGNOU's repeated postponements of admission, while several students have also complained regarding the contact details provided by IGNOU, as calls to the numbers provided by Varsity go unconnected. Students on social media have also expressed deep concern regarding the unavailability of books, and their grievances are also unheard by IGNOU.

 

IGNOU Admission 2022: Here's how to apply for admissions

  • Step 1. Navigate to the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the "application process" link.
  • Step 3: Enter your login information.
  • Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload documents.
  • Step 5: Pay your application fees and click on "Submit."
  • Step 5: Download the application form, and take a printout for further reference.

