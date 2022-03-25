IGNOU BEd Entrance Test Application Begins; See How To Register

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test: The online application procedure for the entrance test for the BEd programme at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started. Candidates can apply for the BEd entrance test online by visiting the official website - sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed. Candidates must note that April 17 is the last date. This year, the BEd entrance test will be conducted at multiple exam centres across the country.

The BEd programme is a 2-year course, and the medium of instruction will be in English and Hindi. It is expected that the BEd entrance exam will be held on May 8 and admit card for same will be released on April 30, 2020. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

According to the official notice, “The Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme has been designed with the aim to develop an understanding of teaching-learning process at upper primary/secondary and seniorsecondary level among student teachers. It focuses on enabling student-teachers to reflect critically on perspectives of education and integrate holistically the theory and practices to facilitate active engagement of learners for knowledge creation,” the statement read.

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test: Here's how to complete the registration process

Step 1: To complete the registration process, candidates need to Go to visit the official website - sedservices.ignou.ac.in/entrancebed/

Step 2: Then, click on the option that reads, “ Register Yourself ”

” Step 3: Now, candidates need to move to the next window, enter name, date of birth, gender, email, mobile number, user name and password

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button

Step 5: Login using the user name and password

Step 6: Fill in the required information

Step 7: Candidates need to upload photographs and signatures in the formats specified

Step 8: Pay the application fee

IGNOU B.Ed Admission Eligibility criteria

According to the official information, candidates must have scored a minimum of 50% marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree and /or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanity. Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with a specialization in Science and mathematics with 55% marks or any other qualifications equivalent thereto. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website of IGNOU to know more about the eligibility criteria.

IGNOU BEd registration: Application fees

Candidates need to pay Rs 1000 as the application fees for IGNOU BEd entrance test. The payment can be done through any online payment platform.

