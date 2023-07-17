Last Updated:

IGNOU Begins Registrations For Sanskrit Language Course For Free Through SWAYAM MOOC

The duration of the Sanskrit course is 16 weeks with 6 credit points. The course will begin on July 31. A direct link to register has been provided below. 

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online registrations for SWAYAM - MOOC course in Sanskrit language for the students of the undergraduate level. The course code is BSKLA-135: Sanskrit Bhasha aur Sahitya. The course will be in online mode. 

The duration of the course is 16 weeks with 6 credit points. The course will begin on July 31. Dr. Soniya, assistant professor, of Sanskrit at IGNOU will be the course coordinator. Till now 231 students have enrolled for the course. Those who are interested in learning the Sanskrit language can register now. A direct link to register has been provided below. 

Direct link to register for the Sanskrit language course.

 

About SWAYAM

SWAYAM is a programme initiated by Government of India and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of Education Policy viz., access, equity and quality. The objective of this effort is to take the best teaching learning resources to all, including the most disadvantaged. SWAYAM seeks to bridge the digital divide for students who have hitherto remained untouched by the digital revolution and have not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy.

Courses delivered through SWAYAM are available free of cost to the learners, however learners wanting a SWAYAM certificate should register for the final proctored exams that come at a fee and attend in-person at designated centres on specified dates. Eligibility for the certificate will be announced on the course page and learners will get certificates only if this criteria is matched. Universities/colleges approving credit transfer for these courses can use the marks/certificate obtained in these courses for the same.

