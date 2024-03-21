×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 10:42 IST

IGNOU Extends Deadline for January 2024 Fresh Admissions: Apply by March 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration window for fresh admissions to the January 2024 session until March 31.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration window for fresh admissions to the January 2024 session until March 31. Prospective candidates interested in enrolling for online, Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs can now apply through the official website, ignou.ac.in.

According to IGNOU, "The Last date for 'Fresh Admission' for all programs (except Certificate, Semester based, and merit-based programs) offered in ODL/Online mode for the January 2024 session has been extended again till 31st March 2024."

For online programs, candidates need to register at ignouiop.samarth.ac.in, while for ODL programs, applications must be submitted at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Course fees can be paid online using credit cards, debit cards, or net banking.

IGNOU January Admission 2024: Required Documents

Applicants are required to upload scanned copies of the following documents while applying for IGNOU ODL and Online programs:

  • Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  • Signature (less than 100 KB)
  • Educational qualification (less than 200 KB)
  • Experience certificate (less than 200 KB)
  • Category certificate (less than 200 KB).

Existing students who have previously enrolled in any IGNOU program can access their accounts by entering their username and password. In case of any difficulties such as not receiving the one-time password (OTP) or forgetting login details, students should reach out to their respective regional centers for assistance. These centers can help with account resets and updates to contact information like mobile numbers or email addresses.

IGNOU offers a diverse range of online programs across various fields including BA Tourism Studies, BCom, BCA, BLIS, MA Hindi, MA Journalism and Mass Communication, MA English, MA Sanskrit, MBA, MCom, MCA, and PG Diploma in Sustainability Science.
 

