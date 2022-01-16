Last Updated:

IGNOU Extends Re-registration Deadline To January 31; Read Details

IGNOU Re-registration: The re-registration deadline for Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has been extended once again. Check how to apply.

IGNOU Re-registration 2022: The re-registration deadline for Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has been extended once again. According to the latest notification issued by IGNOU, all those candidates who have not registered can do it for this session till January 31, 2022. All the details related to the examination are available on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

Notably, this is the 4th time IGNOU has extended the deadline for re-registration. Earlier, the last dates to register for admission were September 15, December 15, December 31, 2021, and so on. Candidates must take note that after this, the university will not extend the re-registration deadline any further. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. IGNOU made the announcement regarding the deadline extension via the official Twitter handle of IGNOU.

Candidates can apply for admission into various courses like UG, PG, PG Diploma, and Certificate, among others. Candidates must note that they will be required to pay the registration fees at the time of filling in the application form. To complete the application process, candidates need to first register using their names and details, and then generate a username and password to login and proceed with the formalities. As per the reports, the Varsity has extended the registration deadline due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The examination dates will be announced by the university sometime later.

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: Here's how to re-register online

  • Step 1: To re-register for IGNOU courses candidates need to visit the official website of IGNOU - www.ignou.ac.in
  • Step 2: Then, go to the main page and click on the Fresh Admission/Re-registration option
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open, complete the registration process
  • Step 4: Check the application form before submitting
  • Step 6: Fill in the required details in the application form and submit the application fee
  • Step 7: Then click on the submit button
  • Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future needs.

