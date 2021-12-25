IGNOU January 2022 Fresh-Admission Cycle Begins, Apply By January 31

IGNOU January 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced that the January 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced. The admission notification reads that the last date of Fresh-Admissions for the January 2022 Session is January 31, 2022. In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected.

Official tweet reads, "The January 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced. Last date of Fresh-Admissions for the January 2022 Session is 31st January 2022. https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in"

Here is how to register

Go to the official website https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage click on 'click here for new registration'

Candidates will have to fill in the Student Registration Form

Candidates will then have to enter captcha and click on submit

IGNOU Admission: Documents required

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

Important Instructions

Name and other details entered by the applicant need to be the same as in the Educational Documents

Applicant can log in to the admission portal through their registered email address, only.

Applicant must use his own active email address.

The Email address provided by the applicant must be functional and the applicant must have access to it throughout the admission process.

Applicants are encouraged to use latest version of Google Chrome web browser for filling the application form.

Registration fee, Cancellation of Admission and Refund of Fee

A non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 200 will be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. If a student applies for cancellation of admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy as under: (i)Before the last date for submission of admission form-the fee paid will be refunded after deduction of Rs.200. (ii) Within 15 days from the last date for submission of admission form-the fee paid will be refunded after deduction of Rs.500. (iii) Within 30 days from the last date for submission of admission form-the fee paid will be refunded after deduction of Rs.1,000