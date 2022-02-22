IGNOU January 2022: Re-registration Deadline Extended Till Feb 28, PhD Exam Admit Card Out

IGNOU January 2022 registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University has once again extended the deadline for IGNOU January 2022 re-registration. In a recent move, it has been said that the deadline to apply is February 28, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website – ignou.ac.in.

The University is time and again extending the last date. Since the deadline has been extended again, the candidates who still want to apply for this session can do it. The official notification on the extension of the re-registration deadline can be checked on the official website. The step-by-step guide for re-registration has been attached below.

IGNOU January re registration steps

Interested candidates will have to go to the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University – ignou.ac.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Link to re-register for January session.'

Candiadtes will have to start filling in their required credentials and upload the important documents

Once done, pay the registration fees, if any, and click on submit.

Post submitting, the IGNOU January 2022 re-registration will be completed

IGNOU PhD admit card out

IGNOU admit card has been released by National Testing Agency on ignou.nta.ac.in. Hall tickets are for the entrance exam which will be conducted in offline mode on February 24, 2022. Candidates are informed that this is the IGNOU PhD Entrance exam admit card. The same can be downloaded from the official website by following these steps. In order to download admit card, candidates will have to be ready with their application number.

IGNOU Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download hall tickets