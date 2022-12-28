Last Updated:

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Registration Window Opens For ODL, Online Courses

The IGNOU January 2023 Admission Session has been started by the Indira Gandhi National Open University today. Check steps to apply for admission.

Written By
Amrit Burman
IGNOU

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


The IGNOU January 2023 Admission Session has been started by the Indira Gandhi National Open University today. All those candidates who want to apply for the January 2023 Freshman Admission Cycle shall visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in or on IGNOU Samarth at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. In this admission round, candidates can apply for a Master's Degree, Post Graduate Degree, Diploma, Bachelor's Degree, or Certificate programs.

IGNOU begins registration for ODL, online programs

"In a particular admission cycle, the facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one program only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected," reads an official statement.

Fees

  • Candidates belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) or scheduled tribe (ST) are not required to pay the fees.
  • It is to be noted that if a candidate submits more than one application then all the applications will be rejected.
  • Eligible candidates can apply for Government of India scholarships after confirmation of admission.

IGNOU Admissions: Here's how to apply for IGNOU's 2023 admission session

  • Step 1: In order to apply for IGNOU 2023 Admissions, candidates are required to visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  • Step 2: Then, candidates are required to complete the registration process.
  • Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents if required.
  • Step 4: Candidates are then required to pay the application fees.
  • Step 5: And then click on the "Submit" button and download the confirmation page.
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the document for further reference.

Here's direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session

Documents required for IGNOU January 2023 session

  1. Scanned Photograph
  2. Scanned Signature
  3. Scanned copy of Age Proof
  4. Relevant Educational Qualification
  5. Experience Certificate (if any)
  6. Category Certificate
  7. BPL Certificate

Image: Shutterstock/Representative

READ | IGNOU TEE December 2022: Last date fill out exam forms today; Here's direct link
READ | IGNOU Admission: Last date to complete registration for July session today; Check details
READ | IGNOU TEE December: Registration date extended till Nov 25 with late fees; See key details
READ | IGNOU TEE December: Assignment submission date extended till Dec 15; Check key details
READ | Norms violation in distance learning courses: Delhi court discharges former VCs of IGNOU, PTU
COMMENT