IGNOU January 2023 Session: Registration Window Opens For ODL, Online Courses

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The IGNOU January 2023 Admission Session has been started by the Indira Gandhi National Open University today. All those candidates who want to apply for the January 2023 Freshman Admission Cycle shall visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in or on IGNOU Samarth at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. In this admission round, candidates can apply for a Master's Degree, Post Graduate Degree, Diploma, Bachelor's Degree, or Certificate programs.
📢 The January 2023 Fresh-Admission Cycle has commenced. The last date of Fresh Admissions for the January 2023 Session is 31st January 2023.— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) December 28, 2022
✅ Link to apply for ODL programs
➡https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF pic.twitter.com/0BfErl3ldb
"In a particular admission cycle, the facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one program only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected," reads an official statement.