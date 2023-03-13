IGNOU January Admissions 2023: Registration Window Closing On March 14, Apply Now

The Indira Gandhi National Open University is soon going to close the admission window for online and ODL programmes under January 2023 session. The last date to register for the IGNOU January admissions is March 14 for certificate and semester-based programmes. For all other programmes, the deadline is March 20. Students who wish to take admission to UG, PG or diploma degree courses or certificate programmes can apply online at ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU Admissions: How to apply for IGNOU's 2023 admission session

Step 1: In order to apply for IGNOU 2023 Admissions, candidates are required to visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Complete the registration process.

Step 3: Fill out the IGNOU application form and upload the necessary documents if required.

Step 4: Pay the application fees.

Step 5: And then click on the "Submit" button and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for further reference.

Here's a direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session

Documents required for IGNOU January 2023 session

Scanned Photograph Scanned Signature Scanned copy of Age Proof Relevant Educational Qualification Experience Certificate (if any) Category Certificate BPL Certificate

Read IGNOU Common Prospectus here.