IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended Till September 9, Know How To Apply

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for re-registration for the July session. In the latest development, the re-registration process has been extended till September 9, 2022. Earlier the deadline was supposed to end on August 25, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply now. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website ignou.ac.in
IGNOU tweeted, "Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till .9th September 2022. https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in"
Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till .9th September 2022.https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 26, 2022
Official website reads, "Please do not wait for the last date for submission of your re-registration form. In case online payment made by you does not get updated, please do not make the second payment immediately. Please wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide. In case you make payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded to your account."