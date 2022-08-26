IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended Till September 9, Know How To Apply

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for re-registration for the July session. In the latest development, the re-registration process has been extended till September 9, 2022. Earlier the deadline was supposed to end on August 25, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply now. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website ignou.ac.in

IGNOU tweeted, "Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till .9th September 2022. https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in"

Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till .9th September 2022.https://t.co/7U6I9tD8AF — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 26, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 re-registration: Check important dates here

The registration window was activated on May 20, 2022

Earlier the deadline to apply for re-registration was July 15 which was extended to July 31, August 12, August 25, 2022.

Now the deadline to apply is September 9, 2022

Deadline to pay application fee is September 9, 2022

IGNOU Re-registration 2022: Here's how to fill application form

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'Alerts' section

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on the link that reads “Re-Registration for July 2022 Session"

Step 4: Then follow these steps to fill up the IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration form

Step 5: Click on the ‘accept and proceed payment’ option. Pay the requisite fee.

Step 6: Once the payment is done, candidates should download the payment confirmation slip

Step 7: They can also take its printout for future reference