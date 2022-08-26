Last Updated:

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended Till September 9, Know How To Apply

IGNOU July 2022 re-registration deadline has been extended till September 9, 2022. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline

Image: Pexels


IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Deadline: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for re-registration for the July session. In the latest development, the re-registration process has been extended till September 9, 2022. Earlier the deadline was supposed to end on August 25, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to apply now. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website ignou.ac.in

IGNOU tweeted, "Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till .9th September 2022. https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in"

IGNOU July 2022 re-registration: Check important dates here

  • The registration window was activated on May 20, 2022
  • Earlier the deadline to apply for re-registration was July 15 which was extended to July 31, August 12, August 25, 2022.
  • Now the deadline to apply is September 9, 2022
  • Deadline to pay application fee is September 9, 2022

IGNOU Re-registration 2022: Here's how to fill application form

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website ignou.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'Alerts' section
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on the link that reads “Re-Registration for July 2022 Session"
  • Step 4: Then follow these steps to fill up the IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration form 
  • Step 5: Click on the ‘accept and proceed payment’ option. Pay the requisite fee.
  • Step 6: Once the payment is done, candidates should download the payment confirmation slip
  • Step 7: They can also take its printout for future reference

Official website reads, "Please do not wait for the last date for submission of your re-registration form. In case online payment made by you does not get updated, please do not make the second payment immediately. Please wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide. In case you make payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded to your account."

READ | IGNOU invites entries for 'Student Innovation Award'; know when & how to apply
READ | IGNOU July Re-registration 2022 deadline ends today, here's direct link to apply
READ | IGNOU July re-registration 2022 deadline extended till Aug 12, check official notice here
READ | IGNOU July re-registration 2022 deadline extended again, now to end on August 25
READ | IGNOU June term-end exam results 2022 declared; here's direct link to check scores
COMMENT