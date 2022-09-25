IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration Ends Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration: The re-registration process for the July 2022 session will be closed today for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on September 25. All those candidates who want to apply for re-registration can do so by visiting online.ignou.ac.in. Re-registration is only r existing candidates, who are required to apply for the next semester or year. Earlier, the last date to register was August 25 but IGNOU decided to re-open and re-extend the deadline for the July 2022 session.

According to the official notice, "You will need to register on the Portal. Please click the "New Registration" button to proceed. Please provide your correct mobile number and email ID, because we will be able to send you a confirmation and another important update only if we have your correct mobile number and email ID. "If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your username and password to log in."

"Choose your courses (wherever an option is given) carefully. Please go through your programme guide for details on the courses on offer. "A later course change may result in a loss of time available to you for your studies," it added.

IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to re-register for the IGNOU July 2022 season, candidates are required to visit the official website at online.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, read the instructions and proceed to registration.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to register by submitting all the required details.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee.

Step 5: Keep a copy of the final page for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more informartion.

Here's direct link to register IGNOU July 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative