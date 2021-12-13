IGNOU July Admissions 2021: Application Deadline Extended Again

IGNOU July Admissions 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline to apply for IGNOU July admissions 2021 for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The deadline has been extended till December 15, 2021. Students must note that the deadline has been extended only for the UG, PG programmes and not for semester-based programmes of IGNOU.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date of fresh admission for all UG/PG Programmes (except Semester based programmes) on offer in July 2021 Session has been further extended till 15th December 2021," the official notice of IGNOU reads.

IGNOU July Admissions 2021

Candidates who aspire to take admissions in ODL programmes can register online by visiting the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For registration of online programmes, the aspirants can register online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in and ignou.samarth.edu.in. See how to register online.

IGNOU July 2021 re-registration: How to register online

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e, www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the main page and click on the links listed above

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting candidates to fill out their registration information

Step 4: The candidate will be redirected to the online application portal

Step 5: Preview the application form before submitting

Step 6: Complete the application form and submit the application fee

Step 7: When you're finished, click submit

Step 8: Take a print and keep it for future reference

Details required for IGNOU Registration 2021