IGNOU July Admissions 2022: July Session Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply

IGNOU Admission 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration for various undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses. The registration is going on for the July 2022 session. Candidates who want to take part in IGNOU July admissions can register themselves now. The registration link has been activated on the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates must know that the last date to register for the IGNOU July 2022 session is July 31, 2022. “The July 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced from today (30/05/2022). Last date of Fresh-Admissions for the July 2022 Session is 31st July 2022,” the IGNOU said in a tweet.

The July 2022 Fresh-Admission cycle has commenced from today (30/05/2022). Last date of Fresh-Admissions for the July 2022 Session is 31st July 2022. https://t.co/pagTvEQgzi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 30, 2022

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Here is how to register for July 2022 session

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, ‘Click here for new registration'

Step 3: Candidates should fill in the IGNOU July registration form and click on register option

Step 4: The registration credentials will be generated and will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Log in using the registration credentials and fill in the admission form

Step 6: In the next step, pay the registration fee

Step 7: Save and download the IGNOU admission form for future reference

IGNOU June TEE Exam 2022: University releases tentative schedule

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has recently released the IGNOU June exam date sheet. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can check the June TEE IGNOU time table now. It has been uploaded on the official website ignou.ac.in and can by clicking on this link.

As per the schedule released, June TEE exam will begin on July 22, 2022 and will continue till September 5, 2022. Students should know that the date sheet released is tentative in nature. IGNOU will be releasing the final date sheet soon. Once released, the same would also be out on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about final dates.