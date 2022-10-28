IGNOU July Admissions 2022: Registration For UG, PG Courses Extended Till Oct 31

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
IGNOU July Admissions: The last date to apply for admission at Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, July session 2022 has now been extended and candidates can now apply till October 31, 2022. IGNOU has extended the application deadline for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates can apply for online or ODL mode of admission by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
"Fresh Admission for PG and UG programmes, both for online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based programmes), has been extended till October 31st, 2022," reads a notification on the official website. Candidates are required to register themselves and take admission to the courses offered by IGNOU.
It is to be noted that the registration fee will be non-refundable and it is mandatory to pay the fee along with the program fee for the first semester/year at the time of admission. For fresh updates and more information, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website.