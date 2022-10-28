IGNOU July Admissions 2022: Registration For UG, PG Courses Extended Till Oct 31

IGNOU July Admissions: The last date to apply for admission at Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, July session 2022 has now been extended and candidates can now apply till October 31, 2022. IGNOU has extended the application deadline for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates can apply for online or ODL mode of admission by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

"Fresh Admission for PG and UG programmes, both for online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based programmes), has been extended till October 31st, 2022," reads a notification on the official website. Candidates are required to register themselves and take admission to the courses offered by IGNOU.

IGNOU July Admission 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for IHGNOU July Admission, candidates are required to visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: On the next page, click the new registration link (if you haven't already) or log in.

Step 3: Enter your user name and password.

Step 4: Upon accessing the IGNOU Admission portal, check the application form.

Step 5: Now, fill in the IGNOU July 2022 application form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and information.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and return the completed form.

Step 8: Print a copy for future reference.

Application Fees

Candidates applying for IGNOU admission 2022 will be required to pay Rs 250 as an application fee.

More Details

It is to be noted that the registration fee will be non-refundable and it is mandatory to pay the fee along with the program fee for the first semester/year at the time of admission. For fresh updates and more information, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative