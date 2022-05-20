IGNOU July Re-registration 2022 Begins, Register Before June 30; Check Details

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that the July 2022 Re-registration Cycle has commenced from today, May 20, 2022. Candidates must take note that the re-registration for the July 2022 session will end on June 30, 2022. Candidates can register by visiting the official website of ignou.samarth.edu.in. The re-registration process in IGNOU is for those students who want to register themselves for the next semester or next year of a programme that they are pursuing. Only students who are already enrolled in undergraduate or postgraduate programmes of two or three-year duration are eligible to re-register.

IGNOU Re- Registration process begins

Taking to Twitter, IGNOU announced that the re-registration cycle has started today May 20. "The July 2022 Re-registration Cycle has commenced from today (20/05/2022). Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session will be 30th June 2022," the tweet read.

IGNOU July Re-Registration | Here's how to register

Step 1: To register, students will have to visit IGNOU.Samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "re-registration" option.

Step 3: Students are required to enter their details like their "enrolment number" and password.

Step 4: Then, students need to enter the Captcha verification code.

Step 5: After that, the students need to log in using their credentials.

Step 6: In case the student has to have a new registration, they can click on the dialogue box, "New Registration" at the bottom.

Step 7: Fill out the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 8: Take a printout of the form for future reference.

IGNOU TEE June 2022: Assignment submission date extended till May 31

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the assignment submission deadline for the June 2022 Term End Examination. Applicants can submit their assignments till May 31, 2022. Earlier, the last date to submit the assignment was May 15, but the deadline has again been extended. The varsity took to its official Twitter account to share the news. Candidates can visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in to know more about the assignment submission.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for the Term-end-Examination, June 2020 has been further extended up to May 31st, 2022," the notice read.

