IGNOU July Re-registration 2022 Deadline Ends Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Image: Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU July Re-registration 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be closing the window for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration. The schedule released by IGNOU highlights that the deadline to apply will end on July 31, 2022. interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet, should make sure to do it now. Earlier the deadline to apply for re-registration was July 15 which was further extended. Candidates should know that applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case.
IGNOU Re-registration 2022 option is for those candidates who want to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme. In order to re-register, candidates will have to go to the official website and follow the steps mentioned below. List of important dates other than IGNOU July Re-registration 2022 deadline is also mentioned below.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting entries for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’. All the interested IGNOU students can submit their applications now. The deadline to submit application for Student Innovation Award 2022 will end on September 30, 2022. IGNOU has mentioned in a press release that the top three entries will each get trophies, certificates, and cash awards worth Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7,000, and Rs. 5,000. To know more about it, candidates can click on this link.