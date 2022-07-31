IGNOU July Re-registration 2022 Deadline Ends Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

IGNOU July Re-registration 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be closing the window for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration. The schedule released by IGNOU highlights that the deadline to apply will end on July 31, 2022. interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet, should make sure to do it now. Earlier the deadline to apply for re-registration was July 15 which was further extended. Candidates should know that applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case.

IGNOU Re-registration 2022 option is for those candidates who want to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme. In order to re-register, candidates will have to go to the official website and follow the steps mentioned below. List of important dates other than IGNOU July Re-registration 2022 deadline is also mentioned below.

IGNOU Re-registration For July 2022: List of important dates

The registration window was opened on May 20, 2022

Earlier the deadline to apply for re-registration was July 15, 2022

It has now been extended to July 31, 2022

IGNOU Re-registration 2022: Step-by-step guide to fill application form

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should go to the 'Alerts' section

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on the link that reads “Re-Registration for July 2022 Session"

Step 4: Then fill up the IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration form carefully as instructed

Step 5: Click on the ‘accept and proceed payment’ option. Pay the requisite fee.

Step 6: Once the payment is done, candidates should download the payment confirmation slip

Step 7: They can also take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply

IGNOU invites entries for 'Student Innovation Award'

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting entries for the ‘Student Innovation Award 2022’. All the interested IGNOU students can submit their applications now. The deadline to submit application for Student Innovation Award 2022 will end on September 30, 2022. IGNOU has mentioned in a press release that the top three entries will each get trophies, certificates, and cash awards worth Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7,000, and Rs. 5,000. To know more about it, candidates can click on this link.