IGNOU July Re-registration 2022 Deadline Extended Again, Now To End On August 25

IGNOU Re-registration 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has for the third time extended the deadline for fresh admission as well as re-registration for the July session. The notice released on official website highlights that the deadline to apply has been extended to August 25, 2022. All those candidates who are interested and have not applied yet should make sure to do it now. The steps which candidates will have to follow are mentioned below. Candidates should know that applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of IGNOU.

IGNOU tweeted, "Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 25th August 2022"

last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 25th August 2022https://t.co/OQFGysLpFq — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 13, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 Fresh admission and r e-registration: Check important dates

The registration window was opened on May 20, 2022

Earlier the deadline to apply for re-registration was July 15 which was extended to July 31 and then to August 12, 2022

Now it has been extended to August 25, 2022

Deadline to pay the application fee is August 25, 2022

IGNOU Re-registration 2022: Here's how to fill application form

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'Alerts' section

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on the link that reads “Re-Registration for July 2022 Session"

Step 4: Then follow these steps to fill up the IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration form

Step 5: Click on the ‘accept and proceed payment’ option. Pay the requisite fee.

Step 6: Once the payment is done, candidates should download the payment confirmation slip

Step 7: They can also take its printout for future reference