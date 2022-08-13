IGNOU July Re-registration 2022 Deadline Extended Again, Now To End On August 25

Quick links:
Image: PTI
IGNOU Re-registration 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has for the third time extended the deadline for fresh admission as well as re-registration for the July session. The notice released on official website highlights that the deadline to apply has been extended to August 25, 2022. All those candidates who are interested and have not applied yet should make sure to do it now. The steps which candidates will have to follow are mentioned below. Candidates should know that applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of IGNOU.
IGNOU tweeted, "Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 25th August 2022"
last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 25th August 2022https://t.co/OQFGysLpFq— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 13, 2022
Official website reads, "Please do not wait for the last date for submission of your re-registration form. In case online payment made by you does not get updated, please do not make the second payment immediately. Please wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide. In case you make payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded to your account."