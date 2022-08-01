IGNOU July Re-registration 2022 Deadline Extended Till Aug 12, Check Official Notice Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has once again extended the deadline to apply for the July session. The revised schedule highlights that the deadline to apply has been extended to August 12, 2022. Those who have not applied yet can follow these steps to get themselves registered.

Candidates should know that applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. The re-registration is for those candidates who wish to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme. The steps which eligible candidates will have to follow for getting themselves registered are mentioned below.

Check official notification highlights

IGNOU official tweet reads, "Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022 https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022 https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in"

Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF



Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022https://t.co/riYt3WqcJi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 1, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: List of important dates

The registration window was opened on May 20, 2022

Earlier the deadline to apply for re-registration was July 15 which was extended to July 31, 2022

Now it has been extended to August 12, 2022

IGNOU Re-registration 2022: Follow these steps to fill application form

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'Alerts' section

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on the link that reads “Re-Registration for July 2022 Session"

Step 4: Then follow these steps to fill up the IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration form

Step 5: Click on the ‘accept and proceed payment’ option. Pay the requisite fee.

Step 6: Once the payment is done, candidates should download the payment confirmation slip

Step 7: They can also take its printout for future reference