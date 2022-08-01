Last Updated:

IGNOU July Re-registration 2022 Deadline Extended Till Aug 12, Check Official Notice Here

IGNOU on July 31 has extended the re-registration deadline for July session. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by August 12, 2022.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
IGNOU

Image: Ignou.ac.in


The Indira Gandhi National Open University has once again extended the deadline to apply for the July session. The revised schedule highlights that the deadline to apply has been extended to August 12, 2022. Those who have not applied yet can follow these steps to get themselves registered. 

Candidates should know that applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. The re-registration is for those candidates who wish to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme. The steps which eligible candidates will have to follow for getting themselves registered are mentioned below. 

Check official notification highlights

IGNOU official tweet reads, "Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022 https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022 https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in"

IGNOU July 2022 Re-registration: List of important dates

  • The registration window was opened on May 20, 2022
  • Earlier the deadline to apply for re-registration was July 15 which was extended to July 31, 2022
  • Now it has been extended to August 12, 2022

IGNOU Re-registration 2022: Follow these steps to fill application form

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website ignou.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for 'Alerts' section
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on the link that reads “Re-Registration for July 2022 Session"
  • Step 4: Then follow these steps to fill up the IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration form 
  • Step 5: Click on the ‘accept and proceed payment’ option. Pay the requisite fee.
  • Step 6: Once the payment is done, candidates should download the payment confirmation slip
  • Step 7: They can also take its printout for future reference

Official website reads, "Please do not wait for the last date for submission of your re-registration form. In case online payment made by you does not get updated, please do not make the second payment immediately. Please wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide. In case you make payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded to your account."

