IGNOU July Re-registration 2022 Deadline Extended Till Aug 12, Check Official Notice Here

Quick links:
Image: Ignou.ac.in
The Indira Gandhi National Open University has once again extended the deadline to apply for the July session. The revised schedule highlights that the deadline to apply has been extended to August 12, 2022. Those who have not applied yet can follow these steps to get themselves registered.
Candidates should know that applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. The re-registration is for those candidates who wish to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme. The steps which eligible candidates will have to follow for getting themselves registered are mentioned below.
IGNOU official tweet reads, "Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022 https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022 https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in"
Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF— IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 1, 2022
Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022https://t.co/riYt3WqcJi
Official website reads, "Please do not wait for the last date for submission of your re-registration form. In case online payment made by you does not get updated, please do not make the second payment immediately. Please wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide. In case you make payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded to your account."