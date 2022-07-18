IGNOU July Re-registration 2022 Deadline Extended Till July 31, Here's How To Apply Online

IGNOU July Re-registration 2022: In a recent development, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration. The new schedule highlights that the interested and eligible candidates can now apply for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration for all the courses till July 31, 2022. Earlier the deadline to apply for re-registration was July 15, 2022. To be noted that the IGNOU Re-registration 2022 option is for those candidates who want to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme. In order to re-register, candidates will have to go to the official website and follow the steps mentioned below.

IGNOU Re-registration For July 2022: List of important dates

Registration started on May 20, 2022

As mentioned above, earlier the deadline to apply for re-registration was July 15, 2022

It has now been extended to July 31, 2022

"Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 31st July 2022," IGNOU tweeted.

Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 31st July 2022https://t.co/riYt3W99Hi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) July 18, 2022

Candidates who have successfully registered for the IGNOU next semester or academic year programme can check the re-registration status after 30 days from the submission of the online application. A step-by-step guide to register is mentioned below. Direct link has also been attached here.

IGNOU Re-registration 2022: Here is how to fill application form

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should go to the 'Alerts' section

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on the link that reads “The Last Date for Re-Registration for July 2022 Session extended till 31st July, 202"

Step 4: Then fill up the IGNOU July 2022 Re-Registration form carefully as instructed

Step 5: Click on the ‘accept and proceed payment’ option. Pay the requisite fee.

Step 6: Once the payment is done, candidates should download the payment confirmation slip

Step 7: They can also take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply

IGNOU to offer 18 new courses from July session; See list of courses here

In another move, 18 new courses have been introduced by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) from the July session this year. The new courses offered by IGNOU include three postgraduate (PG), one undergraduate, nine PG Diplomas, and five certificate courses. In the new courses launched by IGNOU, there are three PG courses: MSc in food safety and quality management; Master of Arts in Hindi Vyavasayik Lekhan; and Masters of Arts in Vedic studies. Also, there is one course in BA (vocational studies) for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Candidates should be aware that the university is expected to teach PG diploma courses in American literature, British literature, industrial safety, electronic media, new literature in English, the novel, Vastushastra, writing from India, and writing from the margins. Also, interested students can apply and take admission in new certificate courses in gender in law, smart city development and management, Vedic Ganit, apparel merchandising, and gender science. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.