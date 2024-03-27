IGNOU June 2024 Term-End Exam Date Sheet Announced, Register Before March 31

Advertisement

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the commencement dates for the June Term-End Examination (TEE 2024), slated to kick off on June 1st for both online and distance learning programs. Prospective candidates are urged to complete their application process for the IGNOU June TEE 2024 via the official website, ignou.ac.in, before March 31st to avoid incurring late fee charges.

In a recent development, the open university has introduced project evaluation and practical exam fees for courses incorporating project and practical components since the previous year. "Henceforth, students from the January 2023 admission cycle onwards are mandated to submit the online fee for Project Evaluation and Practical Examination, alongside the TEE on this Portal," as stated by the institution.

The applicable fee for both theory and practical courses stands at Rs 200 per course. However, starting April 1st, candidates will be subject to late fee charges amounting to Rs 1,100. For practical exams, the fee structure is set at Rs 300 for up to 4 credits and Rs 500 for 5 credits or more per course.

Eligibility Criteria for IGNOU June TEE 2024:

Students enrolled in the first year or re-registered for the second or third year during the July 2023 session for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, PG diploma programs.

Participants enrolled in certificate and PG certificate courses starting January 2024, along with all semester-based programs.

Learners who have not completed or appeared for term-end examinations for designated courses.

Candidates who appeared in the December TEE 2023 for the preceding semester or year, yet await the declaration of their results at the time of examination form submission, are eligible to apply.

Here’s the comprehensive schedule for IGNOU TEE June 2024 application form submission:

IGNOU TEE 2024 Dates

Registration begins: March 1

Application form last date without late fee: March 31 (up to 6 pm)

IGNOU TEE registration with late fee: April 1

Registration window with late fee closes on: April 30 (up to 6 pm)

Exam commences: June 1