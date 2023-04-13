IGNOU June TEE 2023 Final Date Sheet Out, Exam To Begin On June 1; Check Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released IGNOU June term-end exam 2023 final date sheet on April 13, 2023. The final date sheet for June TEE 2023 is uploaded for the candidates on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. As per the schedule, IGNOU June exam will begin on June 1 and conclude on July 6.

IGNOU June term-end exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift of exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The second shift of the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must note that IGNOU TEE June admit card 2023 will be released soon. The university will upload the links to download the hall tickets on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU June exam admit card release date is not out yet. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates. Once released, Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by following the steps given below.

How to download IGNOU June TEE Hall tickets 2023

Candidates will have to visit the official website which is ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads "IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2023"

Candidates should key in their enrolment number and select the program.

Click on the submit button

Post clicking on submit button, the IGNOU June TEE hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-check the details mentioned in the hall ticket and download it.

Candidates must take its printout and keep a hard copy of the same.



"Students may note that there can be a possibility of a last-minute change of examination Centre due to unavoidable circumstances. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Centers. Answer to the question paper will only be accepted in the language(s) in which the programme is offered. Answer scripts attempted in any other language will not be evaluated and cancelled without any information. However, students have the option to attempt the examination of the course(s) in Hindi medium irrespective of registration of the same in English medium (except for language programmes)," the official notice reads.