IGNOU Launches UG, PG Programmes For ICAI Students In January 2022 Batch

IGNOU

IGNOU ICAI Courses: Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has launched UG and PG programmes for ICAI students in the January 2022 batch. All those candidates who have completed the Foundation course of CA and registered for Inter are eligible to apply for the BCOM courses. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying for the courses.

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Eligibility for BCOM courses

Candidates applying for the Bachelor of Commerce with Accountancy and Finance (BCOMAF) must have a 10+12 degree or its equivalent. A candidate must have passed the Common Proficiency Test/PE-i/Foundation from ICAI. Registered in the ICAI's Professional Competence Course/PE-/Intermediate/IPCC/(Charted Accountancy First Stage) or previously passed the Professional Competence Course/PE-2 Intermediate. All those students who have passed the Certified Accountant exam are also eligible for admission subject to successful completion of conditions 1 and 2. As per the official notice, the fee for the course is Rs 81000 plus the registration fee of Rs 750.

IGNOU Admissions 2022: Eligibility for MCOMFT courses

To apply for the Master of Commerce with Fiance and Taxation (MCOMFT), candidates must be graduates in any discipline or equivalent from a recognised university or institute. admitted to the Chartered Accountancy Final Course or who has already passed the Chartered Accountancy. As per the official notice, the admission fee is Rs 8400 and the registration fee is Rs 740. Follow the below-mention steps to apply for IGNOU ICAI Courses.

IGNOU for ICAI Students: here's how to apply for IGNOU ICAI Courses

  • Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website of IGNOU - ignouadmission.Samarth.Edu, in/
  • Step 2: Then fill out the application form.
  • Step 3: Now, enter the required details and upload the documents.
  • Step 4: Then pay the application fees and click on the "submit" button to proceed.
  • Step 5: Take a print of the application form and payment receipt for future needs.
