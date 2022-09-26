IGNOU Re-registration: Deadline For July Session Extended Till Sep 30; See How To Register

The deadline for re-registration at the Indira Gandhi Open University has been extended. As per the official notice issued today, September 26, 2022, the last date to apply has been extended to September 30, 2022. All those candidates who have not yet applied for the IGNOU July Session 2022 can do so by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

"The last date for re-registration for the July 2022 session has been further extended till September 30, 2022," stated the official statement issued by IGNOU on Twitter. Candidates must take note that the last date to submit the assignments for December TEE 2022 is September 30, 2022. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to complete IGNOU Re-Registration process.

IGNOU Re-registration 2022 | Here's how to complete IGNOU re-registration

Step 1: To register for IGNOU, candidates are first required to visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "July Session Re-Registration."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their roll number, password, and other credentials.

Step 4: Complete the registration and then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Download the document and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here's direct link for IGNOU Re-registration - Click Here

Earlier, the last date for IGNOU Re-registration was September 21, 2022, and later it was extended to September 25, 2022. Now, authorities have once again extended the registration deadline to September 30, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to register for IGNOU Registration.

