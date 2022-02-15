IGNOU TEE December 2021 Complete Schedule Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

IGNOU TEE December 2021 schedule: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the complete schedule for December 2021 term end examination. University had already announced that the exams will begin from March 4, 2022. It will be conducted across the country for all programmes of the University. Every day, the Examination will be held in two sessions, i.e. Morning Session from 10 AM to 1 PM and Evening Session from 2 PM to 5 PM. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the Question Paper. To be noted that admit cards have not been released yet and will be out a week before the exams will start. Official notification reads, “ The hall tickets will be uploaded one week before the commencement of the examination.”

IGNOU took to Twitter to inform IGNOU December exam schedule. IGNOU tweeted, “Date Sheet for Dec-2021 Term End Exam is released by IGNOU &is available in the IGNOU website. Exam starts on 04-03-2022&ends on 11-04-2022. Juz click this link http://ignou.ac.in/userfiles/datesheet.pdf…… to know dates and timings of ur Exams. RC-Chennai wishes its students ALL THE VERY BEST”

IGNOU December TEE Exam centre details

Official notification reads, “In view of the prevailing Covid-19 scenario across the country, some students may not get the desired Examination Centre. The University has tried to accommodate such students in a nearby Examination Centre mentioned in their Hall Ticket. Students may note that there can be a possibility of last minute change of examination Centre due to Covid-19 situation or any other reason. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Centers.”

