IGNOU TEE December 2022: Last Date Fill Out Exam Forms Today; Here's Direct Link

IGNOU TEE December 2022: The registration procedure for the IGNOU TEE December 2022 Examination will be closed by the Indira Gandhi National Open University today, November 10. Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. As per the official information, the deadline to fill out the form without paying a late fee is November 10.

"The last date to apply online for TEE Dec 2022 is November 10, 2022, at 23:59 (extended) without a late fee," read the IGNOU notification.

Here's how to fill out the IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exam Form

Step 1: To fill out the IGNOU TEE December 2022 Examination form, candidates are required to visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Online Submission of Examination Form for December 2022 Extended Up to November 10, 2022, 23:59 PM Without Late Fee."

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they must click on the "declaration box."

Step 4: Candidates must complete the registration process and log in to start filling out the application form.

Step 5: Candidates should pay the application fee before submitting the form.

Step 6: They should download the document and print it.

According to the schedule, the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU December TEE 2022 assignment submission deadline is till November 30 for both ODL and Online programs for December 2022. In case, candidates fail to submit their assignments online, they will be allowed to appear for the Term End Exam scheduled to begin in December 2022. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.\

