IGNOU TEE December: Registration Date Extended Till Nov 25 With Late Fees; See Key Details

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration deadline for IGNOU TEE December 2022. All those candidates who want to apply for the term-end examination can do so by visiting the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. As per the official notice, the last date to register for the courses has been extended to November 25, 2022.

Earlier, the last date to submit the online form was November 10, 2022, which was extended till November 15, 2022. Candidates must complete all courses registered for the first year or re-registered for the second or third year in the January 2022 session for UG and PG Programmes. As per the schedule, the December TEE examination will begin on December 2, 2022, and end on January 5, 2023. The university will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre they choose.

Important Dates

Events Dates Availability of IGNOU exam form with late fees 16th November 2022 Last date to fill IGNOU exam form with late fees 25th November 2022 Term End Examination 2nd December 2022 to 5th January 2023

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 200 per course, along with late fees of Rs 1,100 as the application fees.

IGNOU TEE December: Here's how to submit the examination form

Step 1: In order to submit the examination form, candidates are required to visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Online submission of examination form for December 2022 extended up to November 15 without a late fee."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: After reading the notice and instructions, click on the link that reads "Proceed to fill out the examination form."

Step 5: Enter the requested credentials and fill out the examination form.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's a direct link to register for IGNOU - Click here

