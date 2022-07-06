IGNOU To Offer 18 New Courses From July Session; See List Of Courses Here

A total of 18 new courses have been introduced by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) from the July session this year. The new courses offered by IGNOU include three postgraduate (PG), one undergraduate, nine PG Diplomas, and five certificate courses. In the new courses launched by IGNOU, there are three PG courses: MSc in food safety and quality management; Master of Arts in Hindi Vyavasayik Lekhan; and Masters of Arts in Vedic studies. Also, there is one course in BA (vocational studies) for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Candidates should be aware that the university is expected to teach PG diploma courses in American literature, British literature, industrial safety, electronic media, new literature in English, the novel, Vastushastra, writing from India, and writing from the margins. Also, interested students can apply and take admission in new certificate courses in gender in law, smart city development and management, Vedic Ganit, apparel merchandising, and gender science.

As per the official information, students can be admitted into these courses by July 31, 2022. Students belonging to SC/ST categories will not be required to pay the admission and readmission fees. It is strongly advised that students regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

IGNOU July Admissions: Here's how to apply for IGNOU new courses

Step 1: To apply for the IGNOU course candidates first need to visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Then, select the course of their choice

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Select the course and fill out the application form for the same.

Step 5: Pay the fees (if asked)

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)