IIFT Admit Card 2023 Released: Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

The admission card for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has been released. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at iift.nta.nic.in. All those candidates who are going to appear for the exam will be able to check and download the admit card by logging in using their application number and password. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the IIFT Admit Card 2023.

IIFT Examination Dates 2023

As per the schedule, the IIFT MBA 2022 Examination will be held on December 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon. To appear in the examination, candidates are required to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall.

IIFT Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, go to the homepage and look for the IIFT 2022 admit card link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to log in using their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit details and access the IIFT login.

Step 5: Review and download your IIFT admit card.

Step 6: Finally, print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link to download IIFT Admit Card

Here's direct link to download IIFT Admit Card 2023

According to the schedule, the examination will include four sections. Section 1: Quantitative Ability (QA) Section 2: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section 3: Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI), and Section 4: General Knowledge (GK). It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

