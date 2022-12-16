IIFT Admit Card 2023 Released: Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The admission card for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has been released. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website at iift.nta.nic.in. All those candidates who are going to appear for the exam will be able to check and download the admit card by logging in using their application number and password. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the IIFT Admit Card 2023.
According to the schedule, the examination will include four sections. Section 1: Quantitative Ability (QA) Section 2: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section 3: Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI), and Section 4: General Knowledge (GK). It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.