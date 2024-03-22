Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has announced the commencement of applications for its Executive MBA program for the academic session 2024-25. Geared towards business executives keen on refining their leadership, entrepreneurial, and managerial proficiencies, the program offers a blend of classroom and online learning opportunities. The deadline for applications is April 5, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with a minimum aggregate of 50% for general category, 47% for NC-OBC, and 45% for SC/ST/DAP. Additionally, applicants should possess a minimum of three years of managerial, entrepreneurial, or professional experience post-graduation.

Admission Process:

Admission to the program will be based on the CAT or GMAT score (last two years' score) or marks obtained in the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT), along with the candidate's performance in the personal interview.

Program Details:

The two-year Executive MBA program is designed for middle-level and senior-level professionals seeking to enhance organizational skills with increased agility and competence. Classes will be conducted on weekends to accommodate working professionals.

Curriculum:

The EMBA curriculum spans eight terms, with the final three terms offering elective courses covering various domains such as general management, finance, marketing, operations management, decision sciences, communication, economics, organizational behavior, human resources, and strategy.

Alumni Status and Flexibility:

Participants will receive alumni status from IIM Kashipur upon completion of the program. The flexible nature of the program allows participants to opt for an exit option after one year of coursework, receiving an "Executive Post Graduate Certificate in General Management." Those wishing to continue can apply within three years to complete the remaining courses and obtain the Executive MBA degree.

For aspiring executives looking to elevate their careers, the Executive MBA program at IIM Kashipur offers a comprehensive learning experience tailored to meet the demands of today's dynamic business environment.