×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:39 IST

IIM Kashipur Opens Applications for Admissions to Executive MBA Program 2024-25

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has announced the commencement of applications for its Executive MBA program for the academic session 2024-25.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
IIM Kashipur
IIM Kashipur | Image:IIM Kashipur website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has announced the commencement of applications for its Executive MBA program for the academic session 2024-25. Geared towards business executives keen on refining their leadership, entrepreneurial, and managerial proficiencies, the program offers a blend of classroom and online learning opportunities. The deadline for applications is April 5, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Advertisement

Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree with a minimum aggregate of 50% for general category, 47% for NC-OBC, and 45% for SC/ST/DAP. Additionally, applicants should possess a minimum of three years of managerial, entrepreneurial, or professional experience post-graduation.

Admission Process:
Admission to the program will be based on the CAT or GMAT score (last two years' score) or marks obtained in the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT), along with the candidate's performance in the personal interview.

Advertisement

Program Details:
The two-year Executive MBA program is designed for middle-level and senior-level professionals seeking to enhance organizational skills with increased agility and competence. Classes will be conducted on weekends to accommodate working professionals.

Curriculum:
The EMBA curriculum spans eight terms, with the final three terms offering elective courses covering various domains such as general management, finance, marketing, operations management, decision sciences, communication, economics, organizational behavior, human resources, and strategy.

Advertisement

Alumni Status and Flexibility:
Participants will receive alumni status from IIM Kashipur upon completion of the program. The flexible nature of the program allows participants to opt for an exit option after one year of coursework, receiving an "Executive Post Graduate Certificate in General Management." Those wishing to continue can apply within three years to complete the remaining courses and obtain the Executive MBA degree.

For aspiring executives looking to elevate their careers, the Executive MBA program at IIM Kashipur offers a comprehensive learning experience tailored to meet the demands of today's dynamic business environment.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prince Harry

Tabloids Intercepted

a minute ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali Puzzle

5 minutes ago
Fire breaks out in 'Godan Express' near Nashik Road Railway Station

Fire in Train

5 minutes ago
pm modi, Naveen Patnaik

BJP-BJD Alliance Talks

10 minutes ago
Congress Candidate Rohan Gupta

Rohan Gupta Quits Cong

11 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith explaining in Hindi

12 minutes ago
Steve Smith's advice to Rohit and Rahul

Steve Smith on IND star

15 minutes ago
Kashmiri Lakes

Kashmiri Lakes

15 minutes ago
Indian women's Hockey team goal keeper Savita Punia

Punia on lost dream

16 minutes ago
MS Dhoni hugs Suresh Raina during IPL 2020

Fleming on the reaction

17 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB Dream 11

5 Records In RCB vs CSK

18 minutes ago
[4:24 PM, 3/22/2024] Amrit: sure sir noted [4:27 PM, 3/22/2024] Arnav Sir Republic: In a Move Likely to Exaceberate Inflation Woes, Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

19 minutes ago
Disney

Disney Castles

20 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

21 minutes ago
Gujarat fabrics

Fabrics Of Gujarat

22 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Statistics

24 minutes ago
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

Congress divided

24 minutes ago
Ranveer Singh Don 3

Don 3 Production Update

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

    India News18 hours ago

  4. When Big B Celebrated Holi With Raj-Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo